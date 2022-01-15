The Cluster University in Srinagar has deferred all examinations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The exams which were originally scheduled to begin from January 17, have been put off until further notice.

The notification issued by the Controller of Examinations Cluster University Srinagar reads, "This is notified for the information of concerned that all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders."

The notification goes on to state that the decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases. "Revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately. Students are advised to remain in touch with the university official website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for further details," it further states. The university has also shared COVID-19 related guidelines for the students.