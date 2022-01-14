Major changes have been advocated in the Examination Reforms Commission report in the mode of conduct of exams and evaluation in the universities of Kerala. The interim report will be submitted to the government by the end of this month. It is expected that a few exams will be changed from the university level to the college level. Changes in the structure of internal marks are also expected.



Degree courses have over 100 exams that are conducted at the university level. The alterations may include conducting and evaluating the exams at the college level itself. An alternative would be to conduct odd semester exams at the college level and even semester exams at the university level. This will provide the benefit of reducing the time taken to publish the results. For postgraduate courses, the commission received instructions to hold only the first two semester exams at the college level.



Due to the criticism received over the unified manner in which internal marks are proportioned for all subjects, there may be recommendations to increase the same as per the nature of each subject. The commission, presided by Dr CT Aravindakumar, will submit the draft report after considering all the points.