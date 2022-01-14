The fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which is the central government's initiative to get school students and teachers interacting with the Prime Minister, is all set to take off for this year. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invited registrations for various creative competitions to be conducted online as part of the event via a tweet on Thursday, January 13.

This year is set to see about 2050 participants in all, and they all stand to get a Certificate of Appreciation from the Director of NCERT, and a kit which consists of a book titled 'Exam Warriors', written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Valuable mantras to beat exam stress, excelling in career and life and much more! Here is your chance to get mentored directly by PM Modi. Inviting students, teachers and parents to participate,” said Pradhan on Twitter. The event was held online last year as well, due to the prevailing pandemic.

“The format of this programme is proposed to be in online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics from December 28 to January 20, 2022, to select participants. Questions asked by selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme,” a senior official in the Ministry of Education told PTI.

For these creative competitions, students will explore topics ranging from dealing with exam stress, to the government's "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations for India's 75 years of independence. They will also tackle digital learning in classrooms, environment conservation and climate change. Competitions are also lined up for teachers, who will undertake issues such as the NEP, and the government's Vocal for Local initiative.