The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has called for registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counselling for 2021. The registration process will begin on January 19 and end on January 24, after which, the counselling will begin.



MCC issued a notice in this regard and said that the counselling will take place in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. MCC is in charge of filling up the All India Quota's 15 per cent central government seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges.



Here's the process of registration students need to follow:



1. Click on the ‘New Registration’ option on the official website, mcc.nic.in

2. Fill in the required details, including your registration number and NEET roll number

3. Proceed to pay the registration fee

4. Select and list choice of colleges according to preference. There is no limit on the choices

5. Remember to lock your choice within the given time frame for each round



Seats will be allotted to students respectively in each round, after which, if the student is satisfied with the allotted college, they need to report to the institution with the required documents.