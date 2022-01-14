Schools in Madhya Pradesh have been given the order to close down from January 15 to January 31, given the rise in COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the order, also stating that exams would be conducted in an online, at-home format, as per a report by Times Now.



The decision is binding to all private and public schools in the state. The chief minister also apprised that the Madhya Pradesh board pre-Board exams for Classes X and XII will be held as per schedule, that is, from January 20. The only change is that the exams will now be held in a 'take-home exam' format. The schools have been asked to make all necessary arrangements for the same. The decision to review the reopening of schools will be taken after January 31. Meanwhile, all school activities would be conducted via online mode.



Besides the closing of schools, the government has also placed a complete ban on all kinds of public gatherings. Sports events would be conducted, but with an assembly of people that is limited to 50 per cent of the maximum allowed capacity.