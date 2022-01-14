Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works seem to be helping government primary schools to vie with private schools in Koppal district in Karnataka. In fact, Koppal Zilla Panchayat (ZP) has been evolving novel ways for effective implementation of MGNREGA works such as a garden of solace in graveyards, home garden for differently-abled and one model building each for government primary school and anganwadi centres under every Gram Panchayat (GP). As part of these initiatives, the ZP has undertaken sprucing up of one government primary school each under 15 GPs in Kukanoor taluk of the district.



For instance, a government primary school at Chendinal village under Kudrimoti GP in the taluk has been rejuvenated by taking up civil works at the cost of Rs 33.20 lakh. The school has 210 students between Class I and Class V. The kitchen for mid-day meals scheme has been built at a cost of Rs 6.20 lakh besides providing works and wages under MGNREGA to local labourers, while around Rs 2 lakh was spent for improving the school play-ground.



Similarly, a rain-water harvesting unit has been set up at a cost of around Rs 3 lakh, while separate toilets for boys and girls have been constructed by spending around Rs 4.30 lakh. A compound for the school has also been built at a cost of Rs 11.50 lakh. Above all, a home garden is also in place on the school premises at the cost of Rs 6.20 lakh. In fact, this garden, being looked after by students and their parents, boasts of saplings which could enhance the outlook of the school in the coming days.



While Koppal ZP Chief Executive Officer Fouzia Tarannum told TNIE on Friday, January 14, that a similar revival of select government primary schools will be taken up soon under MGNREGA, Chendinal school teachers said that their school could be a role model to vie with private schools.