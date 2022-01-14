In a remarkable achievement, three girls from APSWR school girls, Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh have won the ATL Space Challenge-2021 held in September 2021. G Lavanya, R Poojitha and K Chinnammi of Class IX have got national-level recognition with their 'Creative model of 3D Pragyan Rover' project.

They had submitted their project online under the guidance of their physics teacher I Seetamma, School Principal A Ranisri and APSWREIS district coordinator B Chandravathi in September 2021. The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), conducted under the NITI Aayog saw the participation of young innovators from across the country. The students were announced as one of the 75 teams who won ATL Space Challenge 2021. The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog, in collaboration with ISRO and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had launched ATL Space Challenge 2021, which saw submission of 2,500 innovative projects done by 6500 students in September 2021.

The students as well as their guides expressed joy at the announcement and awaited surprise gifts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog for their project. Speaking to TNIE, APSWR School physics teacher and project guide I Seethamma said, "These three students have submitted 'Creative model of 3D Pragyan Rover' project with Explore Space theme ATL Space Challenge 2021. They were happy to win the ATL Space Challenge 2021." Seethamma added that all of them belong to BPL families and this will encourage them to take up space sciences. "Case in point is R Poojitha whose parents are underprivileged and illiterate. However, she in very interested in space science. This success will boost their confidence and encourage them towards further innovations. We feel pride that our students got national-level recognition. We feel it's not only our school's success but also the total APSWR schools in the state," she added.