All those candidates who weren't able to attempt the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 examination of Paper 1 (first shift) conducted on December 16, 2021, can breathe a sigh of relief. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is allowing all those candidates who weren't able to appear due to technical issues to appear again. This is as per the official notice posted on the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who weren't able to attempt the exam on December 16 will be able to appear for the Paper I exam on January 17, 2022, in the second shift — from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

On the website, the revised admit cards have been uploaded already and candidates have been advised to download them as soon as possible and appear at the respective centres for the exam as per the revised schedule. Request for change of examination city, centre, and date of examination will not be entertained, the board has clearly specified.

The CTET exams, which were previously scheduled on December 16 and 17, will now be conducted by the board on January 17 and January 21, 2022. On January 17, the exam will be held in a single shift, that is, from 9.30 am to 12 noon. The exam on January 21 will be held in two shifts, which are, from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Check out the official notice here bit.ly/3rh5IAn