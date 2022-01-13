On January 13, 1943, Adolf Hitler declared "Total War" against the Allies. But what is total war? It means that the contenders are ready to make any sacrifice — life or resources — to win the war. But the German Army officially took the stance a little later, after Joseph Goebbels' Sportpalast speech on February 18.

But this day doesn't have to be associated with doom and gloom. Here's something else that happened on this day!

Who doesn't like comics? And the OG of comics is none other than Mickey Mouse. The comic strip appeared for the first time on January 13, 1930. This timeless creation of Walt Disney still enthrals children and grown-ups alike and has become an inseparable part of pop culture.

Also on January 13, poet and author James Joyce passed away in 1941. He was an Irish novelist, short story writer, poet and literary critic who heavily contributed to the modernist revolutionary movement. He is regarded as one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

Coming to more recent incidents that made a mark in world history. Last year, on this very day, Former US President Donald Trump became the first US president to be impeached, twice! This was after the House of Representatives accused him of “incitement of insurrection” for allegedly encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.