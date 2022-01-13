Apart from the regular annual leaves that are allotted, Scaler, the EdTech start-up by InterviewBit, on January 13, announced that as many as 12 days of period leaves will be offered to all those employees who menstruate.

In effect from January 1, 2022, those women and transgender employees who are working across all levels of the start-up will be able to avail period leaves. This means they can take one full day, or two half-days, off per month. This was what an official statement from the company stated, as per a report in PTI.

In order to encourage more diversity at the workplace, the EdTech initiated period leaves. They hope that this leads to a more inclusive environment for both female and transgender employees.

"Offering period leaves to our employees reflects our collective realisation as an organisation that even though we may be working remotely and doing our best to maintain business continuity, it must not come at the cost of our employees. We want our employees to feel supported and extend what is a basic necessity to them," Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, shared.