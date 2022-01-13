Here's another reason for fans of Mohan Babu to adore him. On January 13, the Tollywood star announced that Mohan Babu University will be launched in Tirupati, which encompasses the educational institutions that, until now, have been managed by the star under the Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Trust (SVET), established in the year 1993.

The Collections King, as he is fondly known as, took to Twitter to share, "With the blessings of my parents, all my fans and well-wishers, I am humbled and honored to announce MBU".

Sree Vidyanikethan Institute of Management, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Nursing, Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Sree Vidyanikethan College of Pharmacy, Sree Vidyanikethan Degree College and other institutions, already functioning under SVET, will now fall under MBU. Manchu Vishnu, Babu's son, is managing the affairs of the institutions, as per a report in IANS.

Babu also launched the logo of MBU and shared that the mission of his life and 30 years of building trust has now culminated into a universe of innovative learning. "Your love is my strength and I am confident that you will continue to support this love too," he stated as per IANS.

Actress Manchu Lakshmi, daughter of Babu, congratulated her "darling naanna", calling him, "The man with no limits".