On January 12, a 12-year-old died by suicide due to the game Free Fire, which he was very fond of playing. In the light of this incident, the Government of Madhya Pradesh has resolved to introduce an act with regards to online gaming soon. This act will contain guidelines for companies, shared MP's Minister for Home Affairs, Narottam Mishra, on January 13.

Not just the 12-year-old, there are many children who continue to lose their lives to online gaming. This has become a very serious concern for parents thus, to control online gaming, the government will bring an act soon, the minister shared, as per a report in IANS.

"We prepared a draft for online gaming and it will be introduced soon. Once the law comes into force, the activities related to online gaming will be controlled and the companies operating online gaming can be tightened. Apart from all these, action can be taken against those conducting such activities without permission," the minister informed, as per IANS.

Referring to the suicide of the 12-year-old, the minister called it a sad incident and said that they are happening because of "this type of game". Hence, soon, to prevent such incidents, the law will be implemented, he said.

Other instances

In another case, a teenager from Ujjain fabricated the story of his own kidnapping after his parents took him to task for spending Rs 1,500 on a mobile game. Whereas in Dewas district, a Class XI student died while playing a game on his mobile phone as he fell from the bed. He was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared that the youngster was brought dead.