Postgraduate medical course admissions began in Kerala on Wednesday, January 12. The counselling includes national-level seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) degrees as well as for Diploma and Diplomate of National Board courses.

For seeking reservation quota benefits, the eligible candidates should keep the relevant caste or income certificate, as the case may be. These would be required to be uploaded with the main application. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes need to submit caste, tribe and non-creamy layer certificates, respectively.

For children of inter-caste marriage parents and those from socially and educationally backward communities (SEBC) and other eligible communities (OECs), a non-creamy layer certificate denoting annual income is required.

For students seeking reservation under the economically weaker sections (EWS), the EWS certificate from the village or municipal officer would have to be produced. As for the minority quota seats, a community certificate certified by the village or municipal officer will be needed.

For NRIs, a copy of the sponsor's passport and Visa/Green Card/Overseas Citizen of India certificate attested by the embassy will have to be produced.

For more information, you can contact the Kerala Medical PG Counselling team at 0471-25253000.