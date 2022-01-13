Second and third-year medical students from various medical colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh are apprehensive about appearing for their semester exams. They said that many of them have been infected with COVID — some with symptoms and some asymptomatic. The students said that if the exams are conducted at this point it will only increase the chances of more people getting infected. The students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, protested demanding a postponement of exams, on January 13.

The students said that the administration of UPUMS has not come up with any notice even after meeting them. "There was nothing positive at that meeting and neither have they brought out a notice regarding this. The students are ill and they are in no state to appear for the exams and this will set them back from the rest. On top of that it increases the risk of others contracting the infection," said a student who wished to remain anonymous.

While sources said that the university has decided to postpone the exam from January 15 to after February 21, the authorities have neither confirmed nor brought out any notice yet.

But students across the state are facing similar issues. A private medical college administration has also allegedly arranged for the affected students to appear for the exams from their own hostel rooms and that an invigilator will be provided. "Many of the students are ill and if an invigilator is sent to their rooms, they too run the risk of contracting the virus. This will only lead to a spurt of transmission," said the President of Resident Doctors' Association of UP, Dr Vinay Kumar.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University Meerut which has seven medical colleges affiliated with it has already postponed the MBBS exams. "Many MBBS students across UP are positive. They are also serving the people amid staff crunch in the hospitals. Conducting exams in this pandemic situation is not a wise decision. We had written a letter to the minister for the same on January 10 after that on January 11, Meerut University postponed the exams of all affiliated colleges. This should be done for every medical college across the state," said Dr Kumar.

Calls to the UPUMS administration went unanswered. The story will be updated as and when they reply.