Since January 3, when the vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years began, more than three crore teenagers in this particular age bracket have received their first dose of vaccination so far.

As per CoWIN, as many as 3,06,60,329 teens have been vaccinated as of now and the number is going up by the minute and 3,21,63,781 youngsters in this age group have registered for receiving their first dose, as per a report in IANS.

In a tweet, Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, tweeted on January 13, "Great sense of responsibility & enthusiasm among Young India. Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of the COVID19 vaccine". He also implored eligible teens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

About 7.50 crore — this is the approximate number of teens in the age bracket who are yet to be administered with the vaccine, as per an estimation. Only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is available for this particular age group as of now. And to administer vaccines to this age category, extra doses of the vaccination have already been dispatched to both states and universities, as per the health ministry.

As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, more than 26,73,385 precaution doses have been administered to those aged above 60, those with comorbidities, frontline workers and healthcare workers as well. In the last 24 hours, as many as 76,32,024 vaccination doses have been administered and with this, India's vaccination coverage has gone beyond 154.61 crore.