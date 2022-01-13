The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 cases with as many as 120 students and staff testing positive during the last one week.

According to an official, online classes, which were being conducted since last week, have been suspended till further notice. Some students who returned to the campus located in Kandi, Sangareddy district, earlier this month after the semester-end break, have reportedly shown symptoms of COVID-19. A total of 120 cases were detected over the last one week.

As many as 107 students tested positive, while the remaining were faculty or other staff members. Those tested positive have been kept in isolation.

Hyderabad is also reporting a spike in cases amongst doctors in the two prime government hospitals in the city, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Medical College. According to the Telangana Junior Doctors Association, 20 MBBS students and six PG students tested positive in the latter, whereas OGH reported 19 MBBS students and 23 PG students positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 130 COVID cases were reported in the office of Director General of Police (DGP) during the last few days. Over 40 cases were also detected in the Hyderabad police commissioner's office.

Hospitals are also getting affected by the spike in COVID cases in Telangana. Five doctors and 15 other employees at a government hospital at Ramakrishnapur in Mancherial district have tested positive. Eleven people who returned to Kamareddy district from Sabarimala were also found infected.

Telangana on Wednesday reported 2,319 cases, the highest single day tally in seven months. With this the cumulative cases in the state crossed seven lakh. According to health officials, 70 per cent of the new cases being reported in the state were likely to be of the Omicron variant.

Health officials have warned that the state may see a bigger surge later this month and have appealed to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 precautions. With new cases outnumbering the recoveries, the active cases rose to 18,339. The recovery rate, which was 99 per cent a few weeks ago, has now dropped to 96.80 per cent.