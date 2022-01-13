In the light of 112 active COVID cases being reported by the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on its campus, who are all in isolation, the institute listed all that it has been doing for COVID preparedness.

The institute reported that almost all the cases that have been reported are either mild or asymptomatic and within four to five days, are showing signs of recovery. The switch to online mode has been made and all offline activities have been officially suspended. Unaffected students, about 600 of them, have already vacated the campus and now, the institute is in the middle of turning the vacated hostel blocks into isolation facilities, reported IITH.

There are six qualified medical doctors and nine staff nurses who are dedicated to serving the community at IITH and for monitoring COVID cases alone, four staff nurses have been recruited. Two ambulances, which include ICU on Wheels, are available on the campus 24x7. Also, strict restrictions on entry and exit points are in place.

Students of the same pod, primary and secondary contacts are being asked to quarantine for two days and upon showing symptoms, are being advised to undergo tests as well. PHC Kandi and the government hospital in Sangareddy are carrying out rapid antigen testing and RT-PCR. Along with them, Apollo Diagnostics is also collecting RT-PCR samples. Plus, reports on COVID cases are being shared with DHMO, Sangareddy every day, the institute shared.