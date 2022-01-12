The dark knight of Gotham is by far the coolest superhero we have seen and on January 12 1966, Batman appeared in a live-action TV series titled Batman. The show premiered on ABC on this very day and featured Adam West as Batman, Burt Ward as Robin, and Cesar Romero as The Joker. It became a huge hit.

English rock band Led Zepplin came out with their debut album on January 12 1966. The album was called Led Zepplin (no points for effort there). The album was recorded in September and October 1968 at Olympic Studios in London, right after the band was formed. It contains a mix of original material worked out in the first rehearsals, and remakes and rearrangements of contemporary blues and folk songs.

But Batman and Led Zep are not the only cool things that happened on January 12. Jeff Bezos, the man behind Amazon who is now competing with Elon Musk in the space race was born on January 12, 1964, in Albuquerque, United States. Bezos, an entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut, turns 57 today.