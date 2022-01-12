The release date of admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 have been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. From the official website, that is uceed.iitb.ac.in, all candidates will be able to download their admit cards from today, that is, January 12, 2022.



January 23, 2022 — that's the date IIT Bombay will conduct the examination. All those candidates who are interested in pursuing the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme can attempt the exam.



It is to be noted that all candidates need to check their particulars on the admit card and in case of any discrepancies, get those corrected before 5 pm on January 14, 2022. They can do so by contacting the UCEED office at IIT Bombay via uceed@iitb.ac.in.

Here's how you can download the admit card:

1) Go to the official website, that is, uceed.iitb.ac.in

2) Click on the 'Candidate Portal'. This will take you to the log in page

3) Click on 'Login'

4) Key in the details asked and log in for your admit card



It was on January 8, 2022, that initially, the admit cards were supposed to release, but it was postponed. It is on March 10, 2022, that UCEED results will be declared.



Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, it will be mandatory for all candidates to follow COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing norms, wearing masks and carrying a sanitiser.