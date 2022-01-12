Three teachers — a male and two females — who belong to the Government Higher Secondary School in Kinathukadavu, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 11. According to sources, following the fever symptoms, three teachers took a swab test and it showed a positive result. Despite this, the school administration did not inform higher officials of the school education department.

"Based on information, officers rushed to the spot and took measures to disinfect the classrooms, campus, etc and leave was announced to school by the afternoon. A training programme that was held on school campus has been postponed temporarily," sources added.

An education official said that, as per standard operating procedure, leave has been given to school and all school headmasters/principals have been instructed to pass on COVID-19 information to the school education department and the local body.