The Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies (SOMS) has launched the Master of Business Administration programme which will be an online course. Approved by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education), this online course will be offered from the admission cycle of January 2022.



Those candidates from the general category who have passed their Bachelor’s degree with 50 per cent marks, the marks is 45 per cent for students from the reserved category, will be able to take admission into this prorgramme sans any entrance test. For all those candidates interested, ignouiop.samarth. edu.in is the official website they can apply through.



Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management — these are the five specialisations that the course will offer. Across four semesters, students will have to complete 28 courses and at the end, have 116 credits.



Multimedia will be used to deliver this virtual course, which means, there will be asynchronous and synchronous counseling, digital self-study material, sessions via GyanDarshan, social media platforms, Gyanvani, app and email support as well. Prof Rajeev Kumar Shukla and Dr Venkataiah Chittipaka, SOMS, IGNOU are the coordinators for the course, the minimum duration of which is two years and the maximum duration is four.