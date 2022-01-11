On their official website, mcc.nic.in, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2021. This counselling is for admissions into courses MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB. The counselling registrations for NEET PG counselling will begin tomorrow, that is, January 12, 2022. The first round will be via online mode.

For the detailed schedule check the table below:

The counselling schedule for NEET PG 2021 has been announced for two rounds as of now, but there will be four rounds to the counselling. Following round two will be AIQ mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Unlike previous years, after round two of counselling concludes, no seat will be reverted back to the respective states.



All those aspirants who have qualified for All India Quota seats via the ranks they have achieved in NEET PG will be able to register themselves for the counselling rounds. Furthermore, the selection and admission to PG seats in the concerned universities, medical institutes, Medical Council of India, state/central government are subject to meeting the merit, admission, eligibility or any other criteria as established by the institute.