Common-Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 is about to take place in a few months. This is a compulsory exam for all students who want to take admission in undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

CLAT Exam is a one-time opportunity for students. For the CLAT 2022, the consortium has planned to take the exam in the offline mode. This exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022, for two hours.

Students need to answer 150 objective-type questions for the exam. If students are appearing for PG courses, then they need to attempt 120 MCQ-based questions. Considering the current pandemic situation, there have been no delays or changes in the CLAT 2022 exam.

The application forms have also been released for CLAT 2022 exam. Students appearing for CLAT 2022 must fill the application form before the last date — March 31, 2022. The application forms have been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on January 1, 2022. This form is available on the official website.

Students should first complete their registration process and then fill the application form. To avoid any last-minute hassles, it is always advised that students should apply for the exam well in time. Admit cards will be released after successful application.

As per the latest sources, the admit cards are expected to be released by the third week of April. However, there is no confirmation regarding this. Students should keep checking the official website to get deeper insights about the upcoming CLAT 2022 exam.

Once the candidates have given the exam, they can check their answers with the answer key. The answer key will be made available in the second week of May. At the same time, students will also be allowed to raise objections against any of the official answers released in the answer key. Soon after the release of the official answer key, the Consortium will declare the results for CLAT 2022. Students' results will be declared both in the format of individual scorecards and a consolidated merit list.