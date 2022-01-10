Government school teachers have claimed that the school education department had conducted training programmes without following the social distancing norm in many centres (schools) in Coimbatore. According to the sources, the department arranged the training programme for primary and middle schools at selected centres at blocks. During training, which started on January 10, officials of the district school education department reportedly allowed more than 40 teachers at the training centres in Pollachi block, Kinathukadavu block and so on.

A teacher, who participated in a training at a centre in Pollachi, told TNIE, "Only one resource person came to our centre and, at the same time, more than 40 teachers were allowed to participate in a room (classroom at a school). It was congested and there was no social distancing followed. The angered teachers refused to attend the training programme, due to COVID-19 panic."

"Following it, only 20 teachers were allowed in a classroom and first-day training given to them through the additional resource persons who were called from other centres," she said. Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers' Federation district secretary C Arasu has urged that training programmes be conducted online instead of offline as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state. A top official from the district school education department said that they have taken steps to follow the social distancing norm in the all centres and resource persons have been increased.