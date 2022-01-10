Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated the first Startup India Innovation Week here to bring together the country's key startups, entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, funding entities, banks and policymakers under one platform to celebrate entrepreneurship and promote innovation.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising the first-ever Startup India Innovation Week from January 10-16. This virtual week-long innovation celebration aims to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and is designed to showcase the spread and depth of entrepreneurship across India.

Goyal said his ministry is now at a position to recognise at least four start-ups in an hour, and the government has recognised more than 60,000 startups so far. Inspiring the young entrepreneurs, innovators, incubators, funding entities, Goyal said, "We all should take failures as stepping stones to success and should focus on three goals — strengthening Make In India, innovation and mentoring the young talents."

READ ALSO : This Nagpur start-up will deliver traditional home-cooked meals to your doorstep. Here's how

Sharing data about the participation of startups from the Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, Goyal urged the established startups to come forward to mentor them and help them to flourish their innovative ideas.

Emerging as a global innovation hub, India is now boasting the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. DPIIT has recognised more than 60,000 start-ups as on date.