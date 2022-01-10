Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, on January 9, issued fresh guidelines that include the adoption of online classes up to the college level. The order directed all colleges, schools, polytechnic institutions, and coaching centres for civil services, engineering and NEET to adopt the online medium of teaching.

"There shall be no in-person teaching. Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only,” the order said. The order added that the head of the institution must ensure that guidelines related to social distancing and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are strictly followed.

The move comes after an internal meeting was held by the State Executive Committee (SEC). The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary AK Mehta, he said that there is a need for additional restrictions besides continuing with the existing Coronavirus containment measures in all districts as COVID cases continue to rise. The order asked all government departments to minimise the conduct of in-person meetings or interactions. “All administrative secretaries/Head of the Department(s)/ Institution(s) shall ensure optimal use of virtual mode for conducting official meetings, the order stated.