It's been a while now since the hashtags #UPSCExtraAttempt and #ExtraAttemptForAll began trending on Twitter. What UPSC Civil Services aspirants are asking for by using these hashtags in throngs are two extra attempts and a two-year age relaxation. The phrase IMMEDIATE RELIEF TO ASPIRANTS is also being used. Citing the disruption to normal life brought on by the pandemic, many aspirants are tagging PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter as well. In a few instances, this demand has now extended to SSC, IIT-JEE, banking, insurance, RRB and other exams as well.



It may be noted that candidates from the general and EWS category have six attempts till they reach the age of 32 to appear for the examinations. Candidates from OBC, Defence Services Personnel and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) can attempt it nine times till 35 years while there are provisions in place for SC/ST candidates that allow them to take multiple attempts.



According to a report in The Times of India, 0.97 per cent (10,336) of those candidates who had registered for the exam had their last chance to attempt it in 2020. This was as per data shared by the UPSC in Supreme Court. By 2021, over 15,000 students had exhausted their very last exam for CSE.



Even verified accounts and public figures are joining the chorus. Three-time MP from Darbhanga, Bihar Kirti Azad joined the voices on Twitter via a poster which he shared on January 3, asking Satish Kumar Chhikara, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Home Affairs to react. "Why is the Government not accepting genuine demand of students? They have been demanding since October 2020.This govt has no sympathy for students. They deserve compensatory attempts with age relaxation in all Central govt exams", he tweeted.



Advocate and President of the India Wide Parents Association Anubha Shrivastava Sahai used the hashtag #ExtraAttemptForAll too and retweeted a social activist Saket Kumar's tweet who stated, "Many IIT-JEE aspirants left feeling disgruntled..."



"It's high time Government has to take a stand either against the granting of Extra Attempts to Upsc candidates or Supporting our pleas! Don't keep us hanging in the air," tweeted Bhagyashree Panda, an aspirant.

It may be recalled that in December 2020, many students participated in a peaceful protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.