This academic year, more than 40,000 applications have been received for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses. January 7 was the last day for candidates to submit their applications to the Selection Committee.

To be exact, as per the committee data, as many as 40,288 applications were received as opposed to 61,079 applications in 2019-2020 and 40,377 applications in 2020-2021, this is including government and management quota as well.

Tentatively, it is by the third week of January that the rank list will be released, informed a senior official from the committee and also shared that when it comes to medical counselling, it has been slated for the fourth week of January. It is only after the list of the first phase counselling for All India Quota seats is released will the state commence counselling, he also informed.

It was on December 19 that the sale of applications had begun. Tamil Nadu has 1,450 additional MBBS seats in 11 new medical colleges this year. Totally, the state has over 5,000 government MBBS seats and 36 government medical colleges.