After a one-day strike, on January 7, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) conducted a Jan Sunwai along with a protest. During this, those teachers from the 12 colleges are fully funded by the Government of Delhi, expressed their troubles. The other panelists who were present also posed questions to the government. This was organised against the Delhi Government alleging that it had not released full grants.



Though MLA from Aam Aadmi Party Atishi had stated earlier that the funds were released by the government much ahead of time and alleged that it was the colleges who were to blame for financial mismanagement, this was called "false allegation".



The Principal of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Hem Chand Jain, stated, as per a report in PTI, "Our college required Rs 37 crore for paying salaries and for maintenance work. But, we received a grant of only Rs 22 crore. We were also supposed to give arrears under the seventh pay commission, but the government refused the money." He also went on to counter Atishi by saying, "These are false allegations."

It was Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha MP, who shared that it was since the past two years that he has been hearing about this issue. He informed that along with raising the issue in the House, he had also taken it up with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also takes care of the education portfolio. "This has been going on for some time. I will vouch for it that I will always be there with you and will raise the issue on whatever platform I will have to," he said, giving his assurance at the forum.



A faculty member of the university Nisha Rana expressed that even during the pandemic, and whenever else the need arises, teachers go to the college because they are committed to the work they do. "We have been working despite not getting salaries. The Delhi government wants to control the university colleges like the way they control their schools and universities," she said, as per a report in PTI. She also claimed that those teachers who are teaching in the 12 colleges are not being allowed admission in hospitals as the latter are aware of their financial state.



"I have suffered due to the government's education model. I, like many of our other faculty members, had taken ill during the second wave of COVID-19. The hospital bill was around Rs 3 to 4 lakh. I had submitted it to the college authorities but have not received my reimbursement," a faculty member said.



For four years, this issue has been in the spotlight and teachers have remained patient, said AK Bhagi, President, AK Bhagi. "It has only been two years since they started raising the issue," he said.



Some of the faculty members present expressed their desire to take up the matter directly with the education ministry.