At Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) on January 7, an additional 59 students and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. This was after 14 students on January 6 (Thursday) and 67 students on January 5 (Wednesday), altogether 81 students, had already tested positive. The total tally now stands at 149.

It was after 320 tests were conducted on January 6 that 59 students and two staff members tested positive.

Most of the students have been reported to be asymptomatic and will be allowed to go home, if they so desire. The others will undergo isolation in the hostel, informed the officials.

In more news, 22 employees working at a Saravana Super Store in Chromepet also tested positive on January 6. As many as 210 out of 600 employees were randomly tested. "There are around 600 employees working at the shop and they will be tested subsequently. We are conducting more than 3,500 tests on a daily basis," informed City Health Officer R Parthiban.