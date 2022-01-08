Shafi Vikraman has made very good use of the downtime awarded to him during lockdowns. This resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has earned as many as 145 certificates from universities in 16 countries virtually.

ANI reported that Vikraman spent over 20 hours a day to learn these courses during the lockdown, during which, he utilised his time to the best of his ability. "Lockdown was a situation where people were not able to move out, I utilized that time at maxim level," he shared with an ANI reporter.

Initially, Vikraman found these courses to be quite tough, but as and when he started cracking them one after another, he started discovering that there is a chance for progress. "To complete these courses, either you have to be academically brilliant or to be smart enough, everyone cannot do this," he explained.

Vikraman also admitted that because these courses were free-of-cost, he was able to pursue and complete them and for this, he considered himself "lucky" as otherwise, he couldn't have been able to afford the fees.