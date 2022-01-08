KCG College of Technology has instituted the KCG Civil Services Career Academy. Tamil Nadu's Health and Family Welfare Department's Principal Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan addressed the civil services aspirants of KCG College of Technology in the ninth Topper’s Talk Series. The event is a series of talks arranged by the college in which civil servants guide and motivate aspiring students. Radhakrishnan, an IAS himself, also inaugurated the academy.

Speaking to students of KCG, Radhakrishnan highlighted that the number of UPSC aspirants has been rising by the year. He said, “Be committed, confident, vibrant and consistent in your preparation as these are the key traits required of civil service aspirant.”

Praising the college for starting a foundation course for aspirants, he added, “Offering a foundation course, during the regular course of study to crack civil service examination is an excellent initiative by the institution.”

Radhakrishnan shared his experience as an IAS officer with the students and explained the right way to approach the UPSC exams. He interacted with the aspirants and held a question and answer session. Present on the occasion was Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Director & CEO, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Dr R Palaniswamy, Retired IAS Tamil Nadu State Election Commission Officer and Dr P Deiva Sundari, Principal, KCG College of Technology.