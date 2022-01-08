The Coronavirus once again disrupts academics for the Delhi University students as the varsity might not conduct Open Book Exams this month - meant for those who could not appear for the exams in December due to the pandemic. The last date to fill in the applications for these exams was January 7, though this date will be extended by a week or so.

Senior officials told the Times of India that the university might merge the exam with the ones, which are scheduled to be held in March. DS Rawat, DU’s Dean of Examinations, reportedly said, “We may merge this exam with the ones, which are scheduled to be held in March. With the rising cases, it has been difficult for students, who want to appear for the exams, to contact us as well. Friday was the last date to fill in the applications, but we will extend the deadline by a week or so.”

The varsity had earlier notified that students who were willing to take the exam this month were required to reach out to their respective colleges. Officials had specified that only those with genuine reasons for missing the December examinations would be permitted to appear for the OBE.

“However, with the current scenario, it has not been possible to collate the data of such students,” Rawat said. The pandemic has also resulted in the academic calendar not being in sync and officials told TOI that conducting examinations every other month was also becoming difficult logistically.

“It is very difficult to conduct examinations every two-three months. A huge effort goes behind it and results also need to be compiled. Even the staff members are feeling the pressure. Around four sets of open book examinations were conducted last year itself. It has become a continuous process,” a senior official reportedly said.

Since the pandemic began, semesters for the three batches of undergraduate students have not been in sync. For instance, due to the admission process being pushed to the latter half of the year, classes for the first-year students began only in November, while exams for those in the fifth semester were held in December.