Here's the next big thing to look forward to in the agricultural sector. Mahatma Gandhi University and Siberian Federal University, Russia have initiated joint research and will be developing manure in the form of capsules. The work on this has already been progressing.

Minimising pollutions of the soil and water due to usage of fertilisers and pesticides to make tapioca cultivation more profitable — this is the new farming system that the research is focussed on developing in the preliminary phase of the joint research project. And as an experiment, manure tablets, that contain fertilisers and pesticides in composite amounts, are being used in the soil.

This is how it goes — these capsules are deposited in pits that are dug out near the tapioca plants and this is done right from the time of planting to the different stages of growth. The claim of the varsity authorities is that these capsules have been found effective when it comes to controlling fungal diseases. Tapioca cultivation is being carried out on the campus of MGU, as a part of this experiment and research.

A similar method is also being used for potato cultivation in Siberia, shared scientists Alexia Dudev and Nasezhda Strelsova who travelled from Siberia to Kottayam for the purposes of this research. From MGU, researchers Blessy Joseph and Jeethu Kiran Prakash are a part of the research.

The Rs 9.5 crore project named Maga Grant Russia is going well and has the advantage of being a low-cost farming method, shared Sabu Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, MGU.