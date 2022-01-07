Many of Delhi University's teaching and non-teaching staff members were a part of a one-day strike on January 6. It was the DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) who called for this strike which was against alleged fund cuts at as many as 12 colleges by the Government of Delhi.



Chairperson, Standing Committee on Education (Delhi Vidhan Sabha) and MLA from Aam Aadmi Party Atishi rubbished the claims and called them "completely baseless and mala fide". She also went on to state that the funds were released way ahead of time.



In the statement that DUTA issued, the direct result of the "unjustified funds cut" was that there were thousands of employees from these 12 colleges who were not paid salaries for the past two to six months. Plus, for the past two years, there were no reimbursement when it comes to bills that are medical in nature, allowances, arrears and so on. All this made these 12 colleges "financially sick".



Prof Ajay Kumar Bhagi, President, DUTA; executives of DUTA, office bearers, teaching and non-teaching members of DU were protesting and boycotting their administrative work along with online classes. Even Delhi University and College Karmachari Union (DUCKU) lent its support to the association and issued a letter in the same regard while Delhi University Principal Association (DUPA), along with DUTA, are imploring the administration of the university to quickly intervene in the matter, as per a report by PTI.



In a notification issued by the Government of Delhi, it handed over charge of the 12 colleges to AOs and Delhi government employees. This was in addition to the duties that they already have, the DUTA alleged. "DUTA rejects this attack on the educational autonomy of DU and its colleges by the AAP government. It seems that the Delhi government wants to force upon its funding formula that would lead to self-financing mode of education in these institutions," the DUTA said.

What is the Delhi government doing?

MLA Atishi, denying claims of delay when it comes to releasing of funds, stated that Rs 53.49 crore was released by the Government of Delhi in October-November 2021. This was for salaries for October-December 2021 quarter.



"Despite the funds being released by the Delhi government, the colleges seem adamant towards not paying their teachers. This points towards a clear case of extreme financial mismanagement. It is to be wondered why there is a lack of transparency in these colleges. The colleges do not fulfil their duties in time and turn around to say that the Delhi government is not giving funds," she claimed.



She went on to question "purposefully planted" delays and why these colleges blame the Delhi government when the delay is actually at their end. "We urge the Delhi University administration to look into why such extreme cases of financial mismanagement are taking place under their watch," she said.



There are 28 DU colleges that are either fully or partially funded by the government of Delhi and this number includes the 12 that are fully funded. The government and the colleges have locked horns over the issues and this began about two to three years ago.