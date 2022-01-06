Governor RN Ravi is facing the heat of the ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party in Tamil Nadu over the bill which seeks the exemption of the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Leader of DMK Party in Parliament TR Baalu is demanding the governor's resignation, who took charge of the office just four months ago, alleging that he is just sitting on the bill.

A point to note is that on the day the governor was praising the ruling party and the Chief Minister MK Stalin for handling the second wave of the pandemic, the heavy rains which have been lashing the state, and other issues, efficiently, the party demanded his resignation.

"The Governor is the sole reason for the delay in the bill seeking exemption from NEET in Tamil Nadu. Only if he forwards the bill can the Union Home Minister and President act on it. He took the oath of office promising to uphold the Constitution. But he has buried it by delaying the bill. As such, it is better he steps down from the office," informed Baalu to reporters in Delhi. The Leader of the DMK Party in Parliament is also heading an all-party delegation to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah so that they can submit a memorandum that seeks to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Baalu also informed that the Chief Minister, along with his ministerial colleagues, had called on Governor RN Ravi on a few occasions with the request that he forward the NEET Bill to the President of India. It's been four months and the governor is still sitting on it which is against the Constitution, a fact that the governor is also well aware of, he said.

Upon being asked if the party would be requesting the President to recall the Tamil Nadu Governor, Baalu said, "Wait and see. We are going back to Chennai. It is a decision to be taken by all leaders. In the past, such revolutionary decisions have been taken."

"We have been trying to meet Amit Shah for the past 10 days. He asked us to come at noon on December 29 and we were told that the minister would meet us on another day. Till today, he has not given us an appointment. This attitude is condemnable. We suspect he is hesitating to meet us due to political reasons," Baalu added.

The politician also informed that the delegation had made attempts to meet the President too in the same regard but received communication from Rashtrapathi Bhavan that their representations were being forwarded to the Union Home Minister as it is he would be taking a decision on this. But, Amit Shah is yet to grant them an appointment.