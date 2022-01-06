tamilaThe Tamil Nadu government, on January 6, exempted candidates taking competitive exams scheduled on Sundays from lockdown restrictions to go to their respective examination centres. The government said that candidates taking exams such as UPSC, TNPSC and those appearing for direct interviews conducted by companies for employment will be allowed to reach their venues.

However, the candidates are required to show their hall tickets or interview letters while travelling. The police have been instructed to cooperate with aspirants. The state government has announced a complete lockdown on Sundays, starting January 9, as part of a series of measures taken to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.