Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) students and National Students Union of India (NSUI) members took to throwing black ink on Vice-Chancellor P Ishwara Bhat. This happened on the premises of the university on January 5, 2022. Totally, 12 students were detained by the police, including five girls.

It has been 31 days since these students have been vehemently protesting against the decision of the varsity to conduct offline examinations and their demand is to conduct online or other types of examinations. In spite of this, the varsity conducted offline examinations for five-year LLB course and repeaters, though a few students boycotted it.

In the light of rising COVID-19 cases, the students decided to call off the protest and find others ways to get their point across effectively. It was on January 5, 2022, that the VC visited the students in their tent, but gave no response to the demands they were protesting for. While he was on his way back, a few students threw black ink at him. The Navanagar police, who were at the spot, sprang into action to protect the VC and went on to detain 12 students.

On the same day by evening, the girls were released while a case was booked against three students. A student declared that the protest will be carried forward by demonstrating in front of the office and residence of Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy. Citing the third wave and rising Omicron cases, students said it wouldn't be right to go ahead with offline exams.