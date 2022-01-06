A new video has gone viral on Twitter which was posted by a parent. This video claims that a school teacher had asked students to offer prayers to Allah during a Math class. Orchid The International School, in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, has now initiated legal proceedings against the parent.

On January 5, the international school released a statement after investigating the matter and stated that the allegations that were made are baseless. "Management has spoken in detail to the parent, enquired with the accused teacher, checked CCTV footage and spoken to parents of students in the same class," representatives from the school said.

As per the statement, after the investigation was conducted to look into the allegation, the school is now alleging that the parent has wrongfully accused the teacher and there is no other parent, or even student for that matter, who is corroborating the story.

The video was posted on the micro-blogging site on January 4, 2022 and gained traction to eventually go viral on January 5, 2022. The video, which was recorded by the parent, shows the second-grade student making the claim that a teacher forced the class students to pray to Allah. "She had asked us to form our hands in the shape of a bowl and put them over our eyes, if we didn't, she'd yell at us," the child alleged in the video.

The school went on to state that, "The alleged action of eye palming exercise, spoken about in the video, is an activity called two-minute eye exercise (TMEE) conducted during online class sessions."

Once the video gained a wider audience, there were a few who visited the school and demanded that the teacher in the video be fired as soon as possible. As per the school authorities, the parent had brought the incident to the attention of the school, but went on to circulate the video on WhatsApp before any action could be taken or an investigation could be carried out.