Since an assembly bill with regards to Tamil Nadu's demand for exemption from NEET is pending with the centre, it was on January 6 that Chief Minister of the state, MK Stalin, announced an all-party meeting on January 8 so that the next course of action can be decided.

As an all-party delegation from the ruling party DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), under Lok Sabha member TR Baalu, was trying to seek an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5, but wasn't able to do so, the CM claimed that the centre had not acted on the TN Assembly Bill which was seeking exemption from NEET.

"In order to discuss the next plan of action, the state government has convened an all-party meeting on January 8," the chief minister informed the state Assembly.

It was under rule 110 that the chief minister was making a statement on the floor of the House. He extended an appeal to all the political parties who have representation in the Assembly to lend their support and cooperation to this issue which concerns the students of the state, especially those who come from rural backgrounds.

Based on the decision to be taken in the upcoming meet and recollecting how unanimously, the Assembly bill against NEET was passed in the House in September, the chief minister said, "Our struggle against NEET and for social justice will continue." He also emphasised the point that NEET was not in the best interests of rural students and said that the centre, via the entrance test, had "snatched away" the right of the state to decide how the medical admissions will be conducted as the state wants to do so on the basis of Class XII marks.

The Bill, which was sent to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, had not been forwarded to the President of India though the CM had personally taken up the matter. This was followed by the all-party delegation that submitted a memorandum against NEET, the losses faced by students and the delay in exemption, to the President's office. The representation now lies with the Union Home Ministry, he informed.

Tamil Nadu has been seeking an exemption from NEET and the issue is gaining emotional undertones because the state has already lost a few medical aspirants who have died by suicide following low marks or fear of not clearing it.