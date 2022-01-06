The Kerala High Court has observed that it is prima facie of the view that the notification issued by the registrar in-charge of appointing a new board of studies of Kannur University is not in consonance with the statutory provisions of the university.

The court made the observation while considering an appeal filed by senate member Vijayakumar V and academic council of management studies member Shino P Jose challenging a single judge’s dismissal of a writ petition filed by them against the reconstitution of the board of studies.

According to them, the notification issued on August 11, 2021, reconstituting the board was illegal. Several members appointed on the board are not teachers. The members appointed included not only corporate heads but also teachers of self-financing colleges.

Also, the syndicate hold no authority when it comes to appointing members of the board of studies. It was the petitioner's contention that Statute IV of Chapter XIII of the Kannur University First Statute prescribed the chairman nomination and board of studies members only by the chancellor.

It was also their contention that teachers in government and government-aided colleges alone could not be nominated. Also, that unaided and private college teachers cannot be treated as teachers as there were no procedures in respect to approval of their appointment.

Though such institutions are affiliated with the university, teachers appointed in self-financing educational institutions were outside the purview of what constitutes the definition of a 'teacher' of the university. The university and the selected members of the board studies have been issued a notice by the court. The appeal will be considered by the court on January 17.

What's the reconstitution row?

As per the petitioners with regards to the notification that was issued on August 11, 2021, the reconstitution of the board was illegal and the many members that were appointed on the board were not teachers. These members included corporate heads and teachers from self-financing colleges.