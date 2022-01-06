Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) will be conducting its combined 22nd and 23rd convocation in Vijayawada today, that is January 6, 2022, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Following strict protocols, 125 students will be given gold and silver medals, Vice-Chancellor of the university, P Syam Prasad, informed during a press conference on January 5, 2022.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan will also be participating from 11:30 am, but only virtually. The chief guests will be Dr C Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospital and Research Centre and D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman and Founder, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and they will also be presented with honorary doctorates.

As a part of the 22nd convocation — 50 gold and 21 silver medals along with 19 cash prizes for 58 students are to be given away and as a part of the 23rd convocation, 57 gold and 22 silver medals will be given away to 67 students. PG degrees for 18 students, honorary degrees to five students for their PhD courses and a super specialty degree for one student will also be presented.

At the press conference, where Registrar K Sankar was also present, it was informed that strict COVID protocols will be followed and children below the age of 12 will not be permitted.