Just like in many states, Kerala is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as well. Despite this, Minister for Education, Government of Kerala, V Sivankutty announced that, as of now, there has been no decision taken with regards to shutting down educational institutions in the stated.

"Right from the day we decided to open educational institutions till now, we are always keeping a close tab on the numbers of COVID cases. An expert committee is keeping a watch on things and they will be taking the call as and when required if the educational institutions need to be closed. At the moment we are not going to close down educational institutions," the minister informed reported in Thiruvananthapuram, as per a report in IANS.

READ ALSO : Students in Kerala excited about vaccination experience, want everyone to get vaccinated

On January 5, 2022, the state reported 230 Omicron cases and the daily case number climbed to 4,801. It may also be noted that in the last two days, the test positivity rate has increased to more than six per cent.