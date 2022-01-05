Mamatha, a Class X student from Government High School, Hebbal, Karnataka, who got her first jab on Wednesday, January 5, says that she is set to go to school the next day. "Exams are drawing close," she shares. Her school, like several others in the state, was asked to send the younger kids home for online classes. She is among those students who will be sitting for the Board examinations, who are now attending regular and preparatory classes.

The State Government decided that all students in Bengaluru city (Bengaluru North and South educational districts) — except Classes X, IX and XII, and medical and paramedical — will stop offline classes from January 6 to 19 or until further orders. A missive in this regard was issued by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Wednesday, January 5.

These students will have online or alternative learning mechanisms. However, there is some concern that the online classes will be implemented in other parts of the state too, even as nothing of the like had been announced till Wednesday evening. A Class XI student from a private aided college in Davangere expressed fear that online classes would be resumed. "If there is no choice, the ideal condition would be to at least have a hybrid method and conduct offline classes from time to time," he said, adding that the previous year had been evidence enough of poor learning.

For this academic year, just 40 per cent of the syllabus has been completed, he added. Lokesh Talikatte, State unit president of Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA), Karnataka, welcomed the decision to continue offline classes for schools that are not in Bengaluru. "However in Bengaluru, physical schooling happened just for Classes VI to XII in the last four months. Others only managed to get education for a month and a half," he said.

"COVID affecting education is a serious matter of concern," he said, expecting the government to consider the lapses of last year where students did not have gadgets, and the instance of that happening this year too without adequate preparation for online classes. "Therefore 50-60 lakh students who are studying the state syllabus and in government institutes, have no provision for online classes," he added.

The DPI has instructed schools in Bengaluru and in other districts (where all classes are to be continued offline) via the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction, to follow the COVID guidelines issued by the DSERT in August 2021. Schools in districts outside of Bengaluru are also asked to follow their respective district administration's protocol from time to time.