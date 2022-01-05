In an attempt to debunk alleged fake news doing the rounds regarding the Term II Board exams for Classes X and XII, the CBSE has issued an advisory for students. The document states that there is no change in the pattern of the Term II exam from what was detailed in the notification dated July 5, 2021.

The Board has also warned students to not pay attention to the false news circulating on social media platforms. The Board has also said that students shouldn't pay heed to posts in social media circles that use terms such as "breaking news" in order to spread rumours about pattern changes in Term II exams.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Board's advisory also makes it clear that the changes in the pattern of the Term II exam, which were announced in circular number 51 in July 2021, are applicable. The exams for Classes X and XII are due to be held in March and April this year.