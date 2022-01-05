NEET MDS aspirants, please take note. The last date to submit the application form for the examination is January 24, 2022, until 11:55 pm. The edit window will be open till January 28 to 31, 2022, and for correcting details the window will be open from February 12 to 15, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held on March 6, 2022 and the result will be declared by March 21, 2022.



The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2022) and eligible candidates can submit the application form at – nbe.edu.in



However, there are a few changes this year. The exam will no longer be held between 9 am and 12 pm, but will be from 2 to 5 pm. The registration fee has been reduced to Rs 4,250 from Rs 4,425. But for PwD, SC and ST students, it has been increased to Rs 3,250 from Rs 3,245.

A demo test will be available on February 21, 2022. The admit cards for all registered and eligible students will be available from March 1, 2022.