All educational institutions in Telangana will remain shut from January 8 to January 16 in light of the rising COVID-19 infections across the country. The state government announced on Tuesday, January 4, that all educational institutions, including all private, government and aided schools and colleges will be granted an extended Sankranti break to check the rapidly spreading infection. However, medical colleges in the state will function as usual. The state has denied any chance of a lockdown or curfew to curb the increasing cases, and has instead declared a holiday for educational institutions. It has also postponed the annual Numaish, and the Sunday Funday event at Tank Bund at the Hussainsagar in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also asked for the bolstering of medical infrastructure, including the arrangement of oxygen beds, testing equipment and medicines to counter the third wave of the pandemic. Addressing a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan, the CM also asked people not to panic with regards to the Omicron variant, and instead strictly follow COVID-protocol in order to mitigate its impact. He has also ordered vacant medical officer positions to be filled up on priority and for personnel to be available round-the-clock.