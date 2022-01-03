In a major move that just ensured that school students will have some major throwback to the year that was 2020 and 2021, West Bengal has announced that all schools will be shut till further notice.

The Principal Secretary issued an order to all relevant departments that public, private and aided schools will remain closed in a bid to curb rising COVID numbers. "Academic activity will continue online and via alternate methods. Teachers may visit the homes of students to ensure education is continuous and reaches every student," said the order.

All hostels have also been asked to shut their doors immediately, but remain operational in case there are international or domestic students who are unable to return home due to the pandemic. "They may be allowed to stay but no visitors will be allowed into the hostels during this period," it added.

While academic offices and administrative functions are allowed to function, all protocols will need to be maintained. At the same time, in a proactive move, Bengal has decided to intensify measures to vaccinate children in the 15-18 years age group and has aksed heads of Institutions to work with the government to conduct vaccination camps to reach a greater number of children, as quickly as possible.