With the Omicron juggernaut steamrolling it's way through Indian campuses, Delhi University is the latest to shut its libraries. Shortly after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) announced that their libraries would be shuttering doors to students, the University of Delhi (DU) also followed suit.

In a circular issued by the Registrar on January 3, it was announced that based on a DDMA order dated December 28 and a DU office order dates January 1, all the facilities under the Delhi Universities Library System would remain "closed till further notice."

However, the notice also mentioned that library staff would continue to work in a staggered manner and would continue the functioning of the library - with return and issue of books to still be done. Further, the library will continue to operate in online mode, which is what they had done for over a year during the pandemic.

While students of JNU have vehemently opposed the move, DU students are yet to react to the development. More to follow as the COVID situation unfolds.