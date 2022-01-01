IIT Delhi, Jamia Millia Islamia, Indian Medical Association and Nehru Memorial Museum and Library are among nearly 6,000 entities whose FCRA registration has been ceased on January 1, Union Home Ministry officials told news agency PTI.

This is because either of two things happened — these entities may not have applied for the renewal of their FCRA licence or the Union Home Ministry rejected their applications, officials said. According to the official website related to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), amongst organisations and entities whose registration has been ceased or validity expired include the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Indian Institute Of Public Administration, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India.

The FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding. The list of educational entities that may no longer receive foreign funding is long and it includes prominent names such as the Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Godrej Memorial Trust, The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre and All India Marwari Yuva Manch.

There were 22,762 FCRA-registered NGOs up until Friday, December 31. On January 1, it came down to 16,829 as 5,933 NGOs ceased to operate. There are also organisations in the medical sector whose FCRA registration has been ceased. These include Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tuberculosis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen's Cooperatives Ltd.